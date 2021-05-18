Governor Abbott issues Executive Order to stop most government entities from mandating masks

The order includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials but there are a few exemptions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order Tuesday to stop most government entities from making masks mandatory.

Beginning May 21, officials who continue to require masks could be fined up to $1,100, Abbott said in the order.

Included

Public schools can continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. After June 4, no student, teacher, parent, or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

We reached out to the Texas Education Agency but they declined to comment.

Exempt

State-supported living centers

Government-owned or operated hospitals

Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities

Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities

County and municipal jails.