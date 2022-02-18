Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Friday, Feb. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and around 81,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 45, and an average of 347 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 183 (high) and the positivity rate is 13.3%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 188,710 cases have been reported and at least 1,334 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,818 active cases, and 26 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 51,354 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 469 people have died. Williamson County: There are 121 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seven percent of hospital beds are available, and 4% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 108,862 cases have been reported and at least 835 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data for Feb. 17, 2022 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Updates:

6:45 a.m. – The Austin Marathon will be held this weekend. And because we're still in Stage 5 of the area's risk-based COVID-19 guidelines, organizers are taking some extra precautions for Sunday's race.

Anyone running has to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the race. Masks will also be required in designated areas and spectating is discouraged.