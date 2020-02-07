Austin park amenities, facilities to close indefinitely on July 6 due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Some City of Austin parks and trails will remain open, with the exception of the Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts.

AUSTIN, Texas — Citing an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will indefinitely close all facilities and park amenities.

The closures will begin on Monday, July 6, until further notice. The list includes previously opened facilities like cultural facilities, pools, golf courses, tennis facilities, park concessions and other amenities.

On June 29, PARD announced it would close all city parks and recreational facilities – like golf courses, boat ramps and museums – on Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, during the Fourth of July weekend.

PARD also closed Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool indefinitely at the recommendation of Austin Public Health. The Barton Creek and Bull Creek greenbelts will also remain closed.

Parks will reopen beginning Monday, but all amenities, like volleyball courts and disc golf courses, will remain closed, except for the restrooms and water fountains.

Visitors must still follow face mask and social distancing rules. PARD Rangers will be out on patrol to help educate people about the rules.

In-person programming – including sports and fitness programming, summer camps and cultural programming – is also suspended for the month of July.

For a complete list of park closures, click here.

Travis County will be reopening some of its parks on July 7 at 8 a.m. No commercial/rental use of Travis County Parks boat ramps on Lake Travis or Lake Austin will be allowed. The launching or retrieving of rental watercraft or watercraft for hire is still prohibited, as well as the loading or unloading of passengers.

On Tuesday, the following parks will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for walking, hiking, biking and other permitted activities:

Allen Park

Arkansas Bend Park

Barkley Meadows Park

Ben E. Fisher Park

Cypress Creek Park

East Metro Park

Fritz Hughes Park

Little Webberville Park

Milton Reimers Ranch Park

Northeast Metro Park

Pace Bend Park

Richard Moya Park

Selma Hughes Park

Southeast Metro Park

Tom Hughes Park

Webberville Park

Windmill Run Park

Amenities in these parks are closed or not operational:

Athletic fields, swimming pool

Pavilions/group shelters

Park playscapes

Picnic tables and barbecue grills

The following Travis County parks remain closed:

Bob Wentz Park (including sailboat ramp)

Del Valle Softball Fields

Dink Pearson Park

Hamilton Pool Preserve

Hippie Hollow Park

Loop 360 Park (including boat ramp)

Mansfield Dam Park (including boat ramp)

Mary Quinlan Park (including boat ramp)

Sandy Creek Park (including boat ramp)