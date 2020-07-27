Boys & Girls Club-Bryan closed until Aug. 3 after staff member falls ill

The employee has been ask by medical personnel to quarantine for 14 days, and so have parents and guardians of children attending the club.

BRYAN, Texas — An employee at the Boys & Girls Club in Bryan fell ill during the start of their shift on Monday, prompting the facility to close until August 3, 2020 as a precaution.

The employee has been ask by medical personnel to quarantine for 14 days, and parents and guardians of children attending the Boys & Girls Club have also been requested to quarantine out of caution.

Since reopening, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley has been following strict guidelines in order to keep staff and students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We serve the kids who need us most. Their parents, guardians, and local community leaders place an enormous amount of trust in our staff and volunteers. It is due to an abundance of caution and in keeping with this commitment we feel compelled to make this difficult call," the organization stated in a release.