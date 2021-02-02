Brazos Center to administer 1,250 vaccines each day until 5,000 doses are reached this week

Depending on how this week goes, the center could receive another 5,000 doses next week.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Center began administering its first five thousand doses of the coronavirus vaccine today.

With five thousand doses for the week, the Brazos Center plans to administer 1,250 vaccines a day.

Those who received the vaccine today will have a time frame at the end of the month to come back for their second dose.

“You have 24-30 days to get the second dose, so you have to hit that window, it doesn’t have to be exactly 24 or 30. It just has to be in the 24–30 day window,” said College Station Emergency Management Coordinator Tradd Mills.

After the five thousand doses this week, Mills said it is up to the state for the next step.

“If everything works as planned, we should know this Thursday whether or not we’re going to have another 5,000 for next week, and at that point we’re going to be on track and that’s going to be the way it is for a while. We’re going to be receiving around five thousand vaccines per week," said Mills.

The Brazos Center administered more than a thousand vaccinations today and those who were vaccinated highly encourage the rest of the community to do so.

“We all need to do what we can and maybe this is a good first step,” said Brazos County resident Nancy Mason

Mason said her experience only took a short amount of time.

“It was quick. We got here and we finished our paperwork, filled it out in the car, I came up here at 5 til, they got me right in and right out, very efficient,” said Mason.

The process has people in and out of the Brazos Center after their shot and waiting 15 minutes for any side effects.

"It’s a smooth operation. You have a place where you enter, do a little paperwork. People direct you to where you need to go next. Go to the next desk, show your identification, you stand in a line for about 2 minutes, go sit and talk to the nurse. She gives you your shot then I go and sit, for fifteen minutes," said Pastor of Greater Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Lawrence Hicks.

Both vaccinated residents say they had no problems signing up for the vaccine online.