Brazos Co. Vaccine Hub resumes operations after winter storm

The Brazos Co. COVID-19 vaccination team hopes to administer 7,000 shots this week.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County vaccination hub was able to re-open its doors for the first time today since having to shut down last week from the winter weather.

You’d think there would be some frustrated people out there, those that had to reschedule, but it was the opposite. We found out those receiving the vaccine are just happy for the opportunity to get it.

“We had to reschedule last week because of the weather, but we’re here today, enjoying the weather and getting our vaccinations in," said Bryan resident Morgan Gallow. "Looking forward to the next one when it’s scheduled.”

People at the hub also mentioned how the Brazos vaccination site is a lot more organized than they thought it would be.

“You know I think it’s really impressive. there was a lot of logistics in getting it in the first place," said College Station resident Steven Schmidt. "Having this ice storm made any sort of transportation not available…I just think it was an amazing job getting everyone here this week.”

"I was very, very impressed with how organized this is because I know a lot of people had to change their schedules," said College Station resident Janice Mullins. "This [getting vaccinated] went so smoothly. There was no inconvenience. I was very impressed. I truly was."

#COVID19 vaccines are a safer way to build protection.



As of February 22, more than 44 million people had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, over 19 million people had received both doses & are fully vaccinated.



More data: https://t.co/zYLe3H12re pic.twitter.com/rKKBXceWR0 — CDC (@CDCgov) February 22, 2021

Brazos county residents seem to not care when they get their vaccine, just that they get it.