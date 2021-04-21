Brazos County Health District receives funding for mobile COVID-19 vaccine units

The Brazos County Health District received more than half a million dollars to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccine units.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District has received over half a million dollars in funding to start up mobile COVID-29 vaccine units. This means the Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team will be able to get off the ground in just a couple of months, according to a press release from the health district.

Each team will have four nurses and two administrative assistants. The mobile units will be able to coordinate vaccine clinics in seven counties in the Brazos Valley. The total amount of the grant was nearly $785,000.

“The goal of the BVMAT is to reduce barriers in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Santos Navarrette, Jr. Navarrette is the director of the Brazos County Health District. "“The vaccine should be easily accessible to everyone that wants to be vaccinated.”

In the coming weeks, the health district said it will be working with county emergency managers, county judges, churches, senior centers and other community leaders to make the vaccine accessible in each county. Clinic times will not just be during the weekday; people can get vaccinated in the evenings and weekend hours..