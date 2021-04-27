Brazos County Hub to provide only second dose vaccinations due to low demand

The change will start the week of May 10 and may continue through the month of June.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Community COVID-19 Vaccination Hub announced that due to a decreased demand of first COVID-19 vaccination doses, the Brazos County Vaccination Hub will begin providing second doses only beginning the week of May 10.

The announcement comes after statewide and local reports of a decrease in demand for the COVID-19 vaccines. The rounds of second doses will be administered throughout the month of May and through the beginning of June, depending on the demand for it.