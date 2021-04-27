Brazos County Hub to provide only second dose vaccinations due to low demand

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Community COVID-19 Vaccination Hub announced that due to a decreased demand of first COVID-19 vaccination doses, the Brazos County Vaccination Hub will begin providing second doses only beginning the week of May 10.
The announcement comes after statewide and local reports of a decrease in demand for the COVID-19 vaccines. The rounds of second doses will be administered throughout the month of May and through the beginning of June, depending on the demand for it.
Second dose appointments will continue to be scheduled through the Brazos Hub website and will be notified via email when they will be scheduled. Any recipient who has a conflict is encouraged to reach out to and request a change of appointment at 979-793-1545.