Brazos County HUB announces last day of 2nd dose operations

The leadership at the vaccine HUB said first dose operations can be found through traditional sources now.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Community Vaccine HUB announced the last day for second dose administration will be June 3. Anyone who needs their second dose COVID-19 vaccine and falls within the correct timeline, can receive their shot at the HUB. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The leadership at the vaccine site said it has seen the traffic of people slowing down at the location. They said the vaccine, now more available than a few months ago, is able to happen through more "traditional" sources. This includes local pharmacies, doctor's offices and clinics. If a patient is in need of finding out first dose information, they can find it by clicking here.

If a person has gotten their first dose at the HUB and is coming up on their 42 days, you can contact the HUB to confirm a second dose appointment. According to a statement released by the HUB, the site had been seeing a 8 to 12% no-show rate for second doses in the past. Last week, however, more people showed up than what was expected, around 14%. While the HUB expects this will be the case again on June 3, they still want people to call and confirm an appointment so they can be seen. Patients can call 979-703-1545.