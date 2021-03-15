Texas A&M researchers discover first known COVID-19 UK variant in Brazos County pets

Researchers said the virus variant was found in a dog and a cat from the same household in Brazos County.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This story appeared in Texas A&M Today. You can read more details in the link below.

Two Brazos County pets have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 UK variant, according to a research team at Texas A&M University. The dog and cat live in the same home and researchers said they were not showing any of the known symptoms of COVID-19 when they tested positive. This is the first known diagnosis of the UK variant found in pets, according to the research team.

Dr. Sarah Hamer, who is a veterinarian and epidemiologist for Texas A&M's College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, served as head of the research team. Dr. Hamer said the team was researching COVID-19 and its affect on pets when the discovery of the UK variant was found. Dr. Hamer said this kind of research is key to understanding the variant.

She said the research could help determine what happens next with the virus.

The variant was diagnosed in a senior black lab mix dog and a senior shorthair cat. Their owner had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in February of 2021. Just two days after the human positive case, the dog and cat were tested and came back positive at the beginning of March as being sick with the variant. At that time, the owner admitted their dog and cat had been sneezing more than usual, but have since become well.

Texas has the most COVID-19 infections in pets compared to other states, but researchers said it is because of the Texas A&M COVID-19 & Pets study that has been going on since June of 2020. The study is funded by the CDC and is being conducted by officials with Texas A&M's CVMBS, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the School of Public Health.

Out of the 450 animals in Brazos County that have been tested in this study, more than 60 animals have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Researchers said less than a quarter show symptoms around the owner's diagnosis and include sneezing, coughing or diarrhea. According to the research team, all animals showing symptoms recovered without needing veterinary care.

If you have a pet and are concerned about its risk for COVID-19, there are a few things you should know. If you notice symptoms, talk with your veterinarian, who will determine if testing for COVID-19 should take place. The Texas Animal Health Commission does not recommend COVID-19 testing on animals at this time but your vet can make the final call.

At this time, health officials said the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to humans is low, but if owners are diagnosed, they should consider social distancing from their pet and wearing a mask around them to avoid spreading it.

