BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas —

The County Judge of Brazos County signed a Disaster Declaration Friday afternoon, as recommended by the Brazos County Health District.

Although there are currently no cases of the novel coronavirus in Brazos County, the Public Health District wants to stay vigilant as the situation evolves every day.

BCHD is working closely with other area public health departments, local healthcare providers, hospitals, schools, businesses, and local, state, and federal health officials, and will release any information regarding positive cases in our area.

In the meantime, the health district recommends these few things in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing

Avoiding large gatherings

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Useing an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap isn't available

Avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your coughs and sneezes with your upper sleeve

Staying home from work and mass gatherings if sick

Keeping sick children at home to prevent the spread of illness at schools and daycares.

Disinfecting often touched objects and surfaces.

For more updates on COVID-19, you can visit:

Brazos County Health District http://brazoshealth.org/

Texas Department of State Health Services www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/

Centers for Disease Control www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

