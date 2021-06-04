The Brazos Valley has been flooded with COVID-19 vaccines for this week, over 20,000 to be exact.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Texas A&M University and the Brazos Center Vaccine Hub were allocated the largest number of doses they’ve received to date.

Over 11,000 combined first and second doses for the Brazos Center and almost 5,00 doses at Texas A&M.

Dr. Dannenbaum, Director of TAMU’s Student Health Services said students, faculty, and staff are flooding the registration site.

Though, Dr. Dannenbaum said everyone helping with vaccines they were excited to receive this many doses.

“We knew they [the vaccines] were coming, so we were prepared,” Dr. Dannenbaum said, “we are just thrilled to offer that to our students, faculty and staff here in the next week.”

Aggies, COVID-19 vaccination information for March 31- April 6 is now available below!



Are you trying to make an appointment but don't see available time slots? Check back frequently as more time slots open. Thanks, Ags! pic.twitter.com/7ebjovgbir — Texas A&M Student Health Services (@TAMU_SHS) March 29, 2021

Dr. Dannenbaum says registering at Texas A&M is so easy because they have multiple days and times people can make an appointment…and it’s the way students, faculty and staff register for all their other appointments, so it’s nothing new.

“It’s been a lot of work, but we have a creative and innovative group of people who are very excited to bring this to our campus population,” Dr. Dannenbaum said.

Over at the Brazos Center Hub, Chief Jim Stewart says, as of last week, they have vaccinated over 60,000 people, both first and second doses.

Chief Stewart says it’s amazing, but the number of people registering is going down.

“I think that’s what we’re seeing in the lessening of the hub, is the flooding of the market of these vaccines, which I’m okay with that, my job is to work my way out of a job as soon as possible,” Chief Stewart said.

Chief Stewart says he was nervous Saturday and Sunday night when the registration button was still green.

“When we first opened it up to 50 and above, they blew up the website. Then we opened it up to everybody and everything is gone within 6 hours. And now the second Friday, we opened it up to everybody it’s taken 3 days.”