Oh, Canada? Border may open soon for travelers who have the vaccine

The border between the U.S. and Canada has been mostly closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada may soon be loosening its rules to allow fully vaccinated travelers to cross the border after more than a year of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the discussions," reports Canada is planning to loosen its two-week quarantine rules for those who have received two vaccine doses. Those traveling to Canada would still need to be tested for COVID and could be required to quarantine for a shorter period.

There are only two COVID vaccines which require two doses and have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Pfizer and Moderna. The other vaccine under an EUA is from Johnson and Johnson, but that requires one dose.

CBC reports Canada is looking at a multi-phase approach to reopening the border. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said Monday that one of those elements would be allowing fully vaccinated people to be the first travelers to enter.

It's not clear if the same rules would apply for visitors from all nations, Bloomberg reported.

Another issue, CBC reports, is determining how travelers would prove they are vaccinated. President Joe Biden has said there will not be a federal vaccine passport. Some jurisdictions in the U.S. have passed laws banning proof of vaccination.