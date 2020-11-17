The funds allow St. Joseph Health to hire more staff for their laboratory and buy equipment specifically for COVID-19 and flu testing.

BRYAN, Texas — As COVID-19 cases spike across Texas and the United States, CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan is increasing their capacity to test for that and other viruses.

They recently received an $8.6 million grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services to support increased COVID-19 testing for their community.

The funds allow St. Joseph Health to hire more staff for their laboratory and buy equipment specifically for COVID-19 and flu testing.

That new equipment is currently the most accurate test method available for COVID-19 and allows the hospital system to increase their testing capacity to up to 3,000 tests a day.

It also allows the St. Joseph Health laboratory services team to respond with test results much more quickly, in one to two days instead of the three to five days it has taken in the past.

Tomorrow is #WorldKindnessDay, and we want YOU to get involved!



Tag us and use #Hellohumankindness so we can find and share your posts of positivity with others.



Here’s a little inspiration from some of our local humankindness heroes. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Es2fe5AvUx — St. Joseph Health (@StJoseph_Health) November 12, 2020

“We’re thankful to continue to be in a position to support our community during this pandemic and are grateful for the many community partnerships that allow us to do that. This project in particular was made possible through the collaboration of our partnerships with Texas A&M Health Science Center and the Texas Department of State Health Services,” said Theron Park, President and CEO of St. Joseph Health.

“Through community relationships and innovative thinking such as this project, we are even more prepared to care for those in our community as we move into the winter months and flu season.”