Watch live: Texas Republican convention in Houston canceled at Mayor Turner's request due to COVID-19 concerns

"Houston is a hotspot right now in a global pandemic and we can't have thousands of people at GRB," Turner said.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Wednesday that Houston First has agreed to his request to cancel the upcoming state Republican convention.

The convention was expected to bring some 6,000 delegates to the George R. Brown Convention Center from July 16-18.

"Houston is a hotspot in a global pandemic and we cannot have thousands of people at GRB," Turner said. "This convention is not moving forward because of the public health risk it poses."

The state Republican Party had previously refused repeated requests to cancel the convention or hold it virtually.

The mayor said Houston First's contract with the state GOP included the right to cancel during a health crisis.

Houston Public Health Authority Dr. David Persse sent a letter to Turner on Tuesday night, calling use of the convention center a “clear and present danger” to convention attendees, workers and employees, reported KHOU 11's Adam Bennett.

"As mayor, I simply cannot ignore those words coming from Dr. Persse, as well as other doctors," Turner said.

The mayor said his concern for hospitality workers is personal because his late mother worked as a maid in a hotel.

Earlier Wednesday,Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee expressed similar concerns.

"Right now, I am frightened. I am frightened for my constituents," Lee said. "Our essential workers, including hospitality workers, will be put in danger by this convention."

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo agreed saying HPD and HFD are already short-staffed as they continue to struggle with hundreds of police and firefighters in quarantine.

Earlier this week, Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said the party had implemented several safety measures, including thermal scans, limited entryways, expanded floor plans and hand sanitizer stations.

Statement from James Dickey, Republican Party of Texas chairman:

"This morning at the Houston City Council meeting, Mayor Sylvester Turner stated that he will do all he can to cancel the Republican Party of Texas State Convention.

"After allowing tens of thousands of protestors to peaceably assemble in the same city, in the same area, without any of the safety precautions and measures we have taken, he is seeking to deny a political Party’s critical electoral function that should be equally protected under the constitution.

"Mayor Turner had the authority to shut down the convention, until he actively took steps - as reported by the Houston Chronicle on June 30 - 'removing his own authority to cancel it.'

"The Republican Party of Texas had already implemented many of the Mayor’s demands.

"We instituted numerous precautions for next week’s convention including:

thermal scanning of each attendee when they enter the convention center,

limited entryways,

revised floor plans for the caucuses and general sessions to accommodate social distancing,

established deep cleanings after every meeting,

provided contactless registration,

established one-way traffic in our exhibit hall,

elevated curtain height to create further separation at exhibit booths,

provided contactless hand sanitizer, and

obtained masks for attendees use.

"With his words today, Mayor Turner is saying Houston does not want business. He does not want Houston to get back to work. He is not able to move forward and rise to these new challenges.

"Is the City of Houston never going to get back to work? Is the City of Houston never to hold another convention at their cavernous Convention Center? This is an opportunity to show how to get back to work safely and how to hold conventions safely with cutting edge technology.