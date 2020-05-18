Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, May 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 47,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 27,000 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 47,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 27,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 2,400 cases have been reported and at least 77 people have died. More than 890 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 480 cases have been reported and at least 19 people have died. More than 260 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been at least 221 cases reported in the county and at least three people have died. Around 145 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Updates:

5:05 p.m. – As of May 18, the Hays County Local Health Department confirms there are 80 active lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since Hays County first started providing numbers, a total of 235 lab-confirmed cases have been reported, including three deaths, a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative, a Wimberley resident in their 90s and a San Marcos resident in their 60s.

As of May 18, the Hays County Local Health Department has received 2,185 negative test results.

4 p.m. – Zero new deaths were reported in the 12-county Austin area for the second straight day, holding steady at 103. New cases statewide were under 1,000 again after a big fall off from Saturday. And hospitalizations rose slightly, but the seven-day positivity rate average continues to sit below 5% and is at a new low at 4.47%.

Texas coronavirus data for May 18, 2020 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

2 p.m. – Gov. Greg Abbott gave an update regarding his plan to reopen Texas. Abbott said he is prepared to move Texas into Phase 2 of opening the state for business. Click here for more details on the announcement.

1:09 p.m. – Williamson County has 486 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 199 of those cases currently active. A total of 268 people have recovered in the county so far, and 17 people are hospitalized as of May 18.

12:30 p.m. – Capital Metro confirms another employee, who works at the 2910 E. Fifth St. facility, has tested positive for COVID-19. So far, at least 12 employees, including nine bus drivers, have tested positive. One death has been reported.

11:20 p.m. – The Austin Emergency Supply Foundation (AESF) announces that it has now donated 320,000 three-ply medical masks to the Austin City Council, the Austin Police Department, the Austin Fire Department, Austin Public Health and Capital Metro.

On Monday, the foundation contributed 100,000 face masks. The masks were distributed by Mayor Steve Adler, the Consul General of Mexico, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council fo Austin, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, City Council Member Greg Casar, City Council Member Pio Renteria and AESF to the U.S. Hispanic Contractor Association and the Austin Carpenters Local 1266 Union.

“Workers at Austin worksites were among the last to pause work and the first asked to return, putting themselves on the front lines and taking risks as our economic first responders. Workers should have the tools to maintain a safe workplace,” said Mayor Steve Adler. "Thank you to Jonathan Coon, the Austin Emergency Supply Foundation, the Consul General, and The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Diocesan Council of Austin for helping to get more face coverings to workers on construction sites.”

6 a.m. – Gov. Abbott will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to give an update on reopening Texas.