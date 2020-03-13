AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above talks about slowing the spread of coronavirus by following the CDC's strategy of "flattening the curve."

You may see photos online – or even at times while shopping in person – showing aisles of empty shelves in grocery stores.

Lines may be long at times, like the pictures shown below from an H-E-B in Round Rock, but the company has reassured that the San Antonio-based grocery store has been preparing for coronavirus.

Despite the long lines and empty shelves, H-E-B released a statement on Facebook on Friday, which encouraged customers to not panic amid coronavirus concerns. The Texas grocery store discouraged the behavior of stockpiling items and asked customers to "leave some for your neighbor behind you."

H-E-B's statement comes as a part of its #SlowTheSpreadTexas campaign.

On H-E-B's website, the company laid out what it was doing to slow the spread, including investing time and resources into its partners and their families, placing product purchasing limits to help protect the supply chain in Texas, keeping customers prescriptions safe and helping to ensure a safe shopping experience with frequent sanitizing of stores across the state.

Here is H-E-B's full statement:

"H-E-B has been preparing for coronavirus and we are in a strong position to keep replenishing our shelves. Customers should not panic, as we are continuing to restock shelves around-the-clock. We are encouraging preparedness, not stockpiling – please buy what you need and leave some for your neighbor behind you. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm. H-E-B Partners are ready to help #SlowtheSpreadTexas."

On March 13, Austin Public Health confirmed that one man and one woman have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Austin. Bell County has also confirmed its first "presumptive positive" case. "Presumptive positive" means that a specimen tested locally and is positive, but the result has not yet been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City leaders urged the Austin-area public to not "panic," but to prepare and practice personal hygiene. APH said the public is encouraged to limit the spread of the disease by following these practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

