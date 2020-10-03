Key updates:

President Trump said he would hold a press conference Tuesday to outline a proposal for a payroll tax cut and other measures to ease financial concerns due to the coronavirus outbreak

Wall Street futures are up more than 3% a day after the Dow Jones closed down a record 2,000 points.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is making his first visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city that has been hit hardest by the new virus epidemic.

Reports: Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals may postpone to October or possibly be canceled.

President Donald Trump says his administration will ask Congress to pass payroll tax relief and other quick measures as a public health and economic maelstrom brought on by the coronavirus drew closer to him personally.

Intending to calm the fears of financial markets over the impact of the epidemic, Trump told reporters Monday he is seeking “very substantial relief" to the payroll tax. Trump also said he was seeking help for hourly-wage workers to ensure they’re “not going to miss a paycheck” and “don’t get penalized for something that’s not their fault."

Trump said he would hold a press conference Tuesday to outline the plans.

Wall Street shows signs of rebound in pre-market trading

Wall Street futures showed the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were in line to open with gains of more than 3% Tuesday.

The Dow lost a record 2,000 points Monday both on concerns about COVID-19's effect on the global economy and by an oil price war suddenly launched between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Xi makes first visit to China's outbreak epicenter

Chinese State media says President Xi Jinping is making his first visit to Wuhan, the central Chinese city that has been hit hardest by the new virus epidemic. Xi will inspect the epidemic prevention and control work and visit medical workers, community volunteers, patients and others on the front lines.

China says 19 new cases of the new virus were recorded over the previous 24 hours, the lowest update since China began reporting national figures on Jan. 20. All but two of the cases were recorded in Wuhan.

Italy's first patient is out of ICU, but death rate is above average

Italian doctors are celebrating one small victory in their battle against the coronavirus after Patient No. 1 — a 38-year-old Unilever worker named Mattia — was moved out of intensive care. It's the first time he has been breathing on his own since he tested positive Feb. 21 and opened Italy’s health care crisis.

The Associated press reports that with 463 dead and 9,172 infected, Italy’s fatality rate is running at 5% nationwide and 6% in the Lombardy region, far higher than the 3%-4% estimates elsewhere.

Panama confirms 1st case of coronavirus

Panama has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus.

The patient is a Panamanian woman in her 40s who had returned Sunday from Madrid. While only a few dozen cases have been confirmed in Latin America, the epidemic is growing in Europe. Spain is among four European countries with more than 1,000 cases each.

The woman is isolated at home and will receive daily visits from health workers.

Coachella, Stagecoach may move to October

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals may need to be postponed to October due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Coachella may move to the weekend of October 9 and Stagecoach to the weekend of October 16, according to Variety and others. Coachella is currently slated to take place on the weekends of April 10 and 17, followed by Stagecoach on the weekend of April 24. If a move is not possible, the events reportedly could be canceled.

The festivals are held in Riverside County, Calif, which just declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak.

'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel of Fortune going sans audience

Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak.

A person close to the shows tells The Associated Press Monday that the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution given the spread of the new coronavirus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is 79 and battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, putting him in one of the highest-risk groups of complications should he contract the virus.