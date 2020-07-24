July 24 COVID-19 case totals: Texas reports 196 new deaths, 8,701 new cases

The death count is the second-highest single-day total since the coronavirus pandemic began.

HOUSTON — Texas' Department of State Health Services reported 196 new COVID-19 deaths and 8,701 new cases on Friday.

The death count is the second-highest single-day total since the coronavirus pandemic began. Two days ago, July 22, the state reported 197 deaths.

DSHS has reported 759 deaths since July 20, an average of 151 deaths per day. Friday's total is the ninth time the state has reported at least 100 deaths in a single day. The state total is 4,717 people who have died from COVID-19.

The 8,701 cases marks the eleventh time this month that the state has reported fewer than 9,000 cases in a single day. The seven-day average shows a downward trend in cases.

The seven-day average of cases as of Friday, July 24, was 8,893 new cases per day. That average as of Friday, July 17, was 9,469 new cases per day.

That downward trend is encouraging, but DSHS staff said even though the numbers appear to be leveling off, the cases are still too high.

"That is still a raging wildfire," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said about local cases Friday during a news conference about keeping Houston and Harris County schools closed to in-person learning through September 8. "We don't know what all of those cases are going to mean for future hospitalizations."

.@TexasDSHS reports 196 new #Covid_19 deaths today, 8,701 new cases. Second-highest single-day death count since pandemic began. Good news? New cases leveling off, and *IF* we keep up healthy habits, will keep trending downward. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/kTLlkspP2q — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) July 24, 2020

The Houston Health Department reported 13 deaths and 651 new cases. Three of the 13 deaths had no underlying conditions.

Harris County reported five new deaths and 552 new cases Friday.

"We have to work with the reality of the situation," said Judge Hidalgo. "Not false hopes, not what we hope will take place."