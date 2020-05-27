Texas 'preparing for second, third-level COVID-19 expansions' during fall and winter, Gov. Abbott says

This comes as Abbott addressed the efforts to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle. State and federal teams descended on the Panhandle to address the explosion of new coronavirus cases tied to local meatpacking plants, The Texas Tribune reported . The State recorded more than 700 new cases of coronavirus on May 16 after targeted testing at meatpacking plants in the area.

"We are prepared and [are] preparing for second and third-level expansions of COVID-19," Abbott said. "Second-level would be as we go about this opening-up process, we realize there could be spikes like what we've seen in Amarillo. We are prepared to send in these surge response teams to make sure we are able to tamp down any type of flare-up using the model of what we've seen in Amarillo. Then, there is talk about a potential second flare-up or third flare-up in the fall or wintertime when the regular flu occurs and COVID-19 could occur if we don't have medicines to take care of it. So, we are preparing for that in part with what Chief Kit [Long] talked about. We have a very robust supply chain that is aggregating masks, gowns, face guards ... all the different types of PPE as we speak."