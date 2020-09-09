Coronavirus vaccine may come sooner than the 24-36 month prediction

“The average time to go from concept to vaccine is about 10.7 years" said A&M's Dr. Clendenin.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As medical experts and labs across the world have been working feverishly to create a COVID-19 vaccine, one British bio-pharmaceutical company just halted its vaccine trials to ensure the health and safety of its participants.

Vaccines are not a new concept, but the novel coronavirus is.

“The average time to go from concept to vaccine is about 10.7 years, so what we are trying to do to address COVID-19 really is trying to produce a viable vaccine candidate at warp speed. It’s not unprecedented, it can be done, but we want to be sure that the vaccine we are producing is safe," said Texas A&M School of Public Health's Dr. Angela Clendenin.

Dr. Clendenin said it can take about 5-6 months to turn around a new vaccine for the flu, but that is because experts are dealing with a disease they already know about. Vaccine trials happen in different phases, expanding and involving more people as the trials continue.

“What we’ve done is we’ve kind of collapsed the timing of some of those phases to try and get the vaccine available at the speed of light. I know people are reading in other countries like China and Russia where they are already going to administer vaccines to certain segments of societies and they have essentially skipped some of the safety trials," said Dr. Clendenin.

The estimated time for a vaccine to be created when coronavirus first entered the United States was 24-36 months. However, with technology and the history of other diseases like the bird flu and common cold available, that timeline may have shortened.

“I would not feel hopeful that on November 1st we’re going to have a vaccine. I am cautiously optimistic based on a comment by Tony Fauci maybe by the end of December, beginning of spring. I think those might be fairly realistic and it may be that that vaccine will be announced but it may still be fairly limited to certain specific high-risk groups as kind of an expanded phase three trial," said Dr. Clendenin.

She said these high-risk groups are people who have higher exposures to the virus like healthcare workers. They would have to voluntarily enroll to participate in the trials.