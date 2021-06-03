Baylor Scott & White Clinic opens drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Clinic of College Station opened a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at its campus just off of University Drive Saturday. Cars began lining up before 7 a.m. for people to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the line continued to grow before operations got underway at 8 a.m.
Baylor Scott & White College Station received 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of March 1. All of them will be used during the drive-thru clinic on Saturday, according to a press release given by the hospital.
BAylor Scott & White Regional President Jason Jennings was at the drive-thru clinic Saturday morning. He was there to observe the process and talk with members of the media on the hospital's response to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in its communities.
The hospital is also working out at the Washington County COVID-19 Vaccine subHUB in Brenham, working to get people vaccinated who want it.
Next week, the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccine HUB will also open its own drive-thru vaccine site. The drive-thru at this time will be reserved for second dose patients only. First dose patients will still go through the process inside the Brazos Center.