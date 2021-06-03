Baylor Scott & White Clinic opens drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site

The College Station clinic received 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of March 1.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Clinic of College Station opened a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at its campus just off of University Drive Saturday. Cars began lining up before 7 a.m. for people to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and the line continued to grow before operations got underway at 8 a.m.

Baylor Scott & White College Station received 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of March 1. All of them will be used during the drive-thru clinic on Saturday, according to a press release given by the hospital.

BAylor Scott & White Regional President Jason Jennings was at the drive-thru clinic Saturday morning. He was there to observe the process and talk with members of the media on the hospital's response to administering the COVID-19 vaccine in its communities.

Great BSWH team assisting with the vaccination at the sub hub site in Washington County ⁦@bswhealth_BCS⁩! Over 500 vaccines given out today. pic.twitter.com/owfso92dVc — Jason Jennings (@jason_SWHealth) January 20, 2021

The hospital is also working out at the Washington County COVID-19 Vaccine subHUB in Brenham, working to get people vaccinated who want it.