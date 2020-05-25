x
Skip Navigation

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

coronavirus

Fallen soldier's mom: We will rebuild memorial lost to flood

The Sanford Flagpole Monument was washed away by the Tittabawassee River when the Sanford dam failed last week.
Credit: AP
People help each other travel from one home to another using an inflatable raft on Oakridge Road on Wixom Lake, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Beaverton, Mich. People living along two mid-Michigan lakes and parts of a river have been evacuated following several days of heavy rain that produced flooding and put pressure on dams in the area. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News via AP)

SANFORD, Mich. — The mother of a soldier who was killed in Iraq is pledging to rebuild a war memorial that was destroyed by a dam failure in central Michigan. 

The Sanford Flagpole Monument was washed away by the Tittabawassee River when the Sanford dam failed last week.

Kim Burgess Burgess’ son, Marine Lance Cpl. Ryan Burgess, was killed in Iraq in 2006. 

Sanford’s Memorial Day parade started and ended at the monument last year. 

There were seven aluminum flag poles to honor each branch of the military. Burgess wants to add one more to honor first responders who saved people during the flood. 

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.