x
Coronavirus

FDA committee approves Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The all-day meeting will be an open discussion of 15 committee members aimed at evaluating the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine.
Credit: MGN

________________

Emergency Use Authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States was discussed during a virtual meeting Thursday, December 10 starting at 8 a.m. An advisory board groomed to evaluate safety and effectiveness in vaccines considered the Pfizer and BioNtech vaccine. 

This is the vaccine that rolled out to residents in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 8, which carries a 95% effective rate.

The Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee comes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.  It is made up of 15 voting members, including the Chair.  

Ahead of the meeting, the public was invited to share information, data, or views with the committee on the topic.  The meeting is expected to include presentation slides and audio elements. 

"The meeting presentations will be heard, viewed, captioned and recorded through an online teleconferencing platform," said the meeting's agenda. 

The meeting is slated to last nine hours. 

Watch Live starting at 8 a.m. Central Time:

