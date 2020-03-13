BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Public Health District identified the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 late Thursday night.

The case is in the process of undergoing confirmatory testing with the CDC.

The individual is a 29-year-old man in Belton with a travel history in Barcelona and Paris from March 4 to March 10.

Bell County Public Health has initiated self-isolation protocol and contact tracing for this case.

The district said the case puts the county in a phase two of three alert plan. They provided details of what each alert level means.

Stage 1 (no confirmed cases of COVID-19)

Stay home if you are sick

Avoid contact with persons who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant

Don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID-19

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60% of alcohol content when soap and water are not available

Stage 2 (a confirmed case of COVID-19)

All of Stage 1 measures

Actively practice ‘social distancing’, which means whenever possible maintain 6 feet distance from other persons

Avoid physical contact with other persons in social and workplace settings

Stage 3 (community spread of COVID-19)

All Stage 1 & Stage 2 measures

Bell County &/or BCPHD may issue orders restricting and/or prohibiting mass gatherings and/or movement of people