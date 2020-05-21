x
Gov. Abbott terminates all air travel restrictions related to COVID-19

The latest order includes immediate termination for any mandatory self-quarantine that is already in effect.
Credit: Tiffany Liou, WFAA
The Dallas Love Field Airport on the morning of Sunday, May 3, 2020. Empty gates. Restrooms closed. Apocalyptic feel.

Gov. Greg Abbott has terminated air travel restrictions that were originally in effect to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

The governor's office made the announcement Thursday afternoon. 

Previously, anyone who traveled into DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field, or anything other airport in Texas was required to self-isolate for 14-days upon their arrival to the state. 

This included visitors from various areas in the country that at one point had a high number of coronavirus cases, such as Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago and Miami. 

All air-travelers from California, Connecticut, Washington, New Jersey and New York were also included in the previous order. 

Abbott's latest order includes immediate termination for any mandatory self-quarantine that is already in effect.

Thursday morning, the Transportation Security Administration said it will be rolling out a number of changes nationwide by mid-June to protect passengers and employees during the current pandemic.  

Some of those changes include passengers scanning their own board passes, food items now being required to be placed in a clear plastic bag, facial coverings being encouraged, and a larger size of hand sanitizer being allowed for carry-on. 

To read a full list of changes, click here. 

