Gov. Abbott announces opening of McAllen Convention Center as a health care facility

MCALLEN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced the opening of the McAllen Convention Center as a health care facility Tuesday
The governor said it will be converted to help the region's hospital capacity needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rio Grande Valley region has been hit particularly hard and seen a surge in coronavirus-related deaths in recent weeks. The Governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.
This also comes after the governor visited San Antonio earlier Tuesday and announced the state would pay for personal protective equipment for local school districts. He also said funding for the National Guard would be extended through the end of the year.