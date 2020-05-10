'Cheers!' Gov. Abbott tweets more openings on the way. Could bars be next?

"Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!"

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a tweet Monday that would seem to suggest the shutdown of bars in the State could be coming to an end.

Gov. Abbott's tweet featured a GIF of two beer glasses being raised in a toast. In the tweet, he wrote:

"Texans have continued to keep COVID under control. The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!"

Bars have been closed due to the governor's executive order back in June. However, bars have had the option to reopen and operate as restaurants.

In August, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) changed its guidance to allow businesses to use alcohol sales projections or show that they recently had less than 51% alcohol sales in order to apply for a Food and Beverage Certificate. If granted, the businesses could then reopen as restaurants.