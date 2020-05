GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is offering a COVID-19 mobile testing site at the Grimes County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 8 AM to 5 PM.

Tests will be offered by appointment only. You will be screened if you have fever/chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, nasal congestion, or loss of taste/smell.