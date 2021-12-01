x
H-E-B launching COVID-19 vaccine registration portal

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans will be able to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments through one of the Lone Star State's most popular grocers. 

H-E-B says it has launched a portal where Texans can register to get vaccinated. But first, H-E-B said it requested another allocation of vaccines from the State of Texas, as its initial allocation has either already been distributed or is scheduled to be administered. 

H-E-B is awaiting another allocation so it can continue to vaccinate health care providers as well as begin offering vaccine doses to those in Phase 1B.

Once H-E-B has the supply to continue vaccinating, it will activate the scheduler tool here so people can schedule an appointment. 

Learn more about where H-E-B currently stands in its vaccination distribution process.

