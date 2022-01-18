Iola ISD cancels school Wednesday - Friday due to COVID-19, cases in kids surging

A large majority of the school's population is out due to COVID-19 infections or exposure, according to school officials.

IOLA, Texas — Iola ISD has canceled school Wednesday to the end of the week, according to school officials. More than 160 students, staff and faculty are out due to COVID-19 infections or exposure.

The school district posted about the closure on Tuesday, one day after classes resumed after closing early on January 14 and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Iola ISD isn't the only school district struggling with the COVID-19 mid-year surge. There are several in the Brazos Valley that closed last week. Across the nation, school districts are struggling with keeping students in the classroom, not just due to children being out sick, but teachers and staff as well.

Across the nation, schools are having to close the doors due to COVID-19. Sporting events are also being added to that list. In Arizona, the state canceled more than 800 sporting events due to the virus.

Back here in Texas, hospitals across the state are reporting high levels of children being hospitalized with COVID-19. In north Texas, Fort Worth's Cook Children's Hospital reported 69 children hospitalized with the virus.

In Houston, more than 75 children are hospitalized with COVID-19 at Texas Children's Hospital. Positive cases are setting records as well. The hospital said more than 800 people tested positive in a 24 hour period.

“Whether you’re here because you fell and broke your arm and happen to test positive for COVID, or whether you are here with symptomatic COVID disease and requiring oxygen, potentially critically ill - we have record numbers of both,” said Dr. Michael Chang, UTHealth pediatric infectious disease expert affiliated with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital. He talked with our sister station, KHOU, last week.

Health officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated for COVID-19, now that the vaccine is available for children five years of age and older.

As for Iola ISD, they are not requiring any remote learning during their closure of January 19 through January 21. They want students and staff to concentrate on getting well so they can get back to the classroom. All athletic events are being canceled, while some are being looked at for being rescheduled.