Some Austin restaurants to require proof of vaccination for indoor diners

Indoor diners at Launderette and Fresa's will be asked to show a vaccine card along with ID.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin restaurants Launderette and Fresa’s announced on Monday night proof of at least a first round of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for indoor diners.

The restaurants, which share ownership groups, are the first to implement such a policy in Austin. It comes after several Austin-area concerts and events introduced similar policies in recent weeks, requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests.

Those dining inside the restaurants will be asked for their vaccination card or photo of it, as well as an ID. Indoor diners at Launderette and Fresa’s will also be required to wear masks while not seated at a table.

Outdoor diners will not need proof of vaccination and will not have to wear masks. Outdoor diners will be allowed to use the restrooms if masked, without showing proof of vaccination.

Families with children 11 and younger, a group not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, will have to opt for patio dining.

“Austin is at Stage 5 and it just feels right for the safety of our employees and guests to do this," ownership told KVUE's media partners at the American-Statesman on Tuesday.

Ownership told the Statesman they plan to keep the protocol in place at least while Austin remains in Stage 5.

Employees who are not vaccinated must provide weekly proof of a negative COVID-19 test, according to the Statesman, and all employees are required to wear masks.

Under Stage 5 guidelines, Austin Public Health recommends unvaccinated and partially vaccinated residents avoid all restaurant dining and use curbside and delivery options.