Updated Thursday with information from DBU, Tarleton, UNT and UTA.

As the coronavirus has spread from China to other countries of the world including the United States of America, universities in Texas have announced changes to study abroad or travel programs and many have extended Spring Break dates and/or moved to exclusively online classes.

So far, none of the universities have reported any cases of COVID-19 among students or staff traveling for university programs. Many of the study abroad program cancellations were precautionary and based on suggested travel restrictions by the U.S. government.

Here's a look at what different schools across Texas have announced:

Baylor University

Travel to South Korea was postponed until further notice and travel to China was canceled.

On March 11, the university announced it is extending its Spring Break by one week until March 20.

On March 11, the university also announced all classes will be online-only from March 23-April 4.

Dallas Baptist University

Officials have extended the university's spring break for one additional week. Classes will then resume online from March 23 through April 5. In-person classes will then begin on April 6, though DBU said that could change.

University of Dallas

Students at their Rome campus are being brought back to the United States following an updated Travel Alert for Italy by the CDC.

University of North Texas

UNT will cancel all in-person classes from March 16 through 22, with instruction to resume on March 23. The school said clarification on how instruction will be delivered following that date will be announced by March 19.

Rice University

Rice’s Crisis Management Advisory Committee is asking a group of 17 employees and students to self-quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus while overseas. The school is emphasizing this group did not travel to a country currently on the CDC’s travel restriction list, but that they are taking extra precautionary measures.

Southern Methodist University

All summer programs have been canceled

All students currently abroad are being told to return to the U.S. and self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days.

Texas Christian University

All students currently traveling in Italy have been asked to return to the U.S.

In January, TCU suspended all trips to China through August per State Department recommendations.

The university has no current plans to cancel summer programs.

On March 11, the university announced it is extending its Spring Break by one week until March 20.

On March 11, the university also announced all classes will be online-only from March 23-April 3.

All large meetings, conferences and on-campus events are canceled through April 3.

University of Texas

UT suspended all undergrad travel to Italy on February 28

UT added South Korea and China to the UT Restricted Regions list and all undergraduate travel to those countries was suspended.

On March 11, UT extended Spring Break until Monday, March 30. "The university will remain open, and the additional week of spring break will provide UT faculty and staff members time to prepare to increase 'social distancing' on campus," a letter from UT president Gregory L. Fenves said.

Many lectures will move to online learning, Fenves said.

University of Texas at Dallas

UTD suspended all university-related travel to South Korea and China indefinitely

University of Texas at Arlington

UTA suspended all official university travel to China on January 31

It has extended its spring break for students to include the week of March 15 through 22. When classes resume on March 23, they will be conducted completely online. All campus tours, events and activities have been canceled through April 6.

University of Texas at San Antonio

They are recalling students from Italy for the remainder of the spring semester. Upon return, students and faculty will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

There are currently no one from UTSA reporting symptoms or diagnosis of coronavirus.

Texas A&M University System

All study abroad spring break trips in Italy have been canceled.

China and South Korea were previously put on Texas A&M’s suspend-all-travel list.

A&M will refund trip costs to about 30 students and faculty who were planning to study abroad in Italy during spring break.

Tarleton University

On March 12, the university announced spring break will extended by an extra week and classes will resume March 23.

Faculty and staff will have a one-day extension to their spring break. They will return to campus on March 17.

The university has also created a mandatory reporting form for all students, faculty, and staff traveling from or through any country designated as Level 2 or Level 3 by the CDC for COVID-19.

Paul Quinn College

The college announced March 11 it will move all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester. All students are also required to stay away from campus until further notice.

