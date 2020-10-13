Bars will be allowed to reopen Wednesday in 85 counties, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

As of Tuesday, 85 counties across the state of Texas have met the requirements to allow bars to reopen, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said.

The commission has launched an information page that includes a map of the counties where bars are expected to open Wednesday.

On Oct. 7, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order allowing bars to reopen at 50% capacity in counties that opt in and meet state requirements for case counts and hospitalizations.

Some of the state's biggest counties are not opting in to reopening bars, including Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties.

Many have been shut down since Abbott told them to close in late June after cases began spiking across the state.