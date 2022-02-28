After nearly 2 years, masks no longer required for many Michigan state employees

Masking may still be mandated for some employees, such as those working inside prisons and state psychiatric hospitals.

MICHIGAN, USA — Starting Thursday, many state employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work as Michigan continues to see declining COVID-19 infections.

The Office of the State Employer announced the change Monday in an email to the state's 46,000-plus workers.

Masking may still be mandated for some employees, such as those working inside prisons and state psychiatric hospitals.

"More changes to policies may be coming in the following weeks," wrote Liza Estlund Olson, director of the office. "We look forward to seeing more of the smiles of our coworkers as we continue with our work."

The announcement relaxing a nearly 2-year-old mandate came three days after the federal government released new guidelines saying people in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals can stop wearing masks. About 10% of Michigan's population lives in 17 counties that are considered high-risk, meaning people there should still wear a mask indoors in public.

On Monday, the state reported 1,860 COVID-19 cases over the past three days, bringing the average daily cases down to 620 per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Michigan has recorded over 2 million cases and nearly 32,000 deaths.

State health leaders continue to encourage Michiganders to receive the safe and effective vaccine to help slow the spread of COVID-19. To find a vaccine clinic near you, click here.

