Mobile COVID-19 testing sites coming to the Brazos Valley

As part of the ongoing efforts across the state of Texas to provide COVID-19 testing, several mobile testing sites are coming to the Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As part of the ongoing efforts across the state of Texas to provide COVID-19 testing, the Texas Military Department, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Services are partnering to provide mobile COVID-19 testing sites in the Brazos Valley.

Testing sites are coming to Grimes, Burleson, Brazos, Washington, Leon, Madison, and Robertson Counties this week.

Priority testing will be given to people with symptoms (screening will take place), healthcare workers, first responders, those over the age of 65, and contacts to a positive case.

Testing is by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Registration is not open until 24 hours prior to the testing date.

Appointments are available between 8 am-5 pm at each testing site. You do not have to be a resident of the county to get tested at that site. Do remember, testing is first come-first serve, so be sure to register.

Mobile Testing Schedule

Tuesday, May 19 : Grimes County & Burleson County

: Grimes County & Burleson County Wednesday, May 20 : Brazos County & Washington County

: Brazos County & Washington County Thursday, May 21: Leon County, Madison County, & Robertson County