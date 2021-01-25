All pre-registration slots filled for Montgomery County COVID-19 vaccine

All pre-registration slots were filled within 30 minutes after the link went live.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — At 2 p.m. Monday, Montgomery County Public Health District opened a pre-registration list for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Within 30 minutes after the link went live, all slots were filled.

The county said it anticipates receiving 400 doses this week, and these doses will be given by appointment only to adults ages 65 and older and adults 18 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition — this follows the Texas COVID vaccine distribution plan for Phase 1A and 1B.

