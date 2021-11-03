Pregnant women in Texas now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Health Director Annette Rodriguez says pregnant women should check with their private doctors for their individual cases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When COVID-19 vaccines were first made available, health officials were divided on whether it was safe for women who are pregnant. Pregnant women in Texas are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.



“I think what you're seeing though is that you're seeing more pregnant individuals that are now thinking a lot of other pregnant women have gotten the vaccine and they're fine,” said Health Director Annette Rodriguez. “So, they're making that personal decision to go ahead and get vaccinated.”



Rodriguez says she knows data was and still is being monitored for how the vaccine affects pregnant women, but as of now there haven't been any reports to advise against it.

“I've talked to pregnant women myself and, quite a few of them have made the decision not to get the vaccine,” said Rodriguez. “Again, it's a personal decision you know they just feel like they don't want to risk it.”

Rodriguez says women should check with their private doctors for their individual cases.



For some like Luisa Cazares, her doctor wants her to wait to get it.

"I wanted to get the vaccine, but I had to get clearance from my OBGYN. But my doctor refused for me to get the vaccine and that there isn't enough studies for pregnant and breastfeeding mommas,” said Cazares.

“I think it all depends to where are you in your pregnancy, are you real close to the end, and now you're making that decision. Are you early on at the beginning you know so all of those things play into the deciding factor of you well whether or not to get vaccinated,” said Rodriguez.



Rodriguez says she understands the uncertainty but also, emphasizes the risk if pregnant women did contract COVID-19.



“Just because of the extra weight that you carry you're at higher risk for having complications and ending up in the hospital,” said Rodriguez. “So, getting vaccinated to help you, alleviate ever having to go to the hospital.”

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.