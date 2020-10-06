Mattress Mack's resource center offers job coaching, mental health support

The resource center will also offer free food distribution to Fort Bend County residents.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County and Gallery Furniture have announced they are opening a resource center that will help residents get back to work and heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resource center will include job coaching and support, mental health resources and food distribution to the Fort Bend community.

The resource center will be located at the Gallery Furniture Grand Parkway, 7227 West Grand Parkway South, in Richmond.

Job coaching and support

Job coaching and support will be available at the resource center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services include:

Human resources coaching

Resume writing

Creating social media accounts

Mock interviews

Networking

Job searching online.

Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled by clicking here. Participants can submit their resume ahead of appointments via email at help@worktexas.org.

Mental Health Resources

Fort Bend County Behavioral Health Services and GHI will be there to help improve mental health during this challenging time.

They will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to identify needs and refer residents to appropriate mental health resources for stress management, anxiety and worry, parenting, building resiliency and more.

Appointments are not necessary.

Free food for Fort Bend County residents

In partnership with the Houston Food Bank, Fort Bend County residents can receive free meals through a contactless, drive-thru appointment meal distribution.

The goal to serve approximately 1,500 people per day and will reoccur the following dates, from 2 to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 12

Tuesday, June 16

Friday, June 19

Tuesday, June 23

Individuals and families are encouraged to stay in their car, workers will minimize contact by placing food in their trunk. Recipients must enter/get in line at the Regal Cinemas 22 entrance north bound off the Grand Parkway/Highway 99 feeder road. Officers will be on site to direct traffic into the entrance to get food.

MORE ON CORONVIRUS

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna