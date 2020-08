Testing will be in Franklin at the Pridgeon Center.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County will be having walk-up COVID-19 testing in Franklin, Texas from August 24-28.

The testing will be at the Pridgeon Center from 8 a.m to 4 p.m, Monday through Friday.

You do not have have symptoms to be tested. All you need is a picture ID with your current address, and an email and phone number.