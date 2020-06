You do not have to have symptoms to get tested.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County is offering free walk-up testing for COVID-19, and you' don't have to have symptoms to get tested.

Testing will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 8AM- 4PM.

The tests will be given at the two following locations:

Hearne High School- 1201 West Brown, Hearne, Tx

Pridgeon Center- 352 Cooks Lane, Franklin, Tx