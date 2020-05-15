Robertson County second coronavirus mobile testing site

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County is offering another mobile testing site for COVID-19 on Thursday May 21 at Hearne High School from 8 am to 5pm.
You must be registered to be administered a test, and registration opens Wednesday May 20 at 8 am.
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fever
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
- Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- Fatigue
- Headaches
- Nasal congestion
To register for an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or click HERE.