x
Skip Navigation

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

coronavirus

Robertson County second coronavirus mobile testing site

You must be registered to be administered a test, and registration opens Wednesday May 20 at 8 am.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County is offering another mobile testing site for COVID-19 on Thursday May 21 at Hearne High School from 8 am to 5pm.

You must be registered to be administered a test, and registration opens Wednesday May 20 at 8 am.

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • Fatigue
  • Headaches 
  • Nasal congestion

To register for an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or click HERE.

RELATED: Grimes County offering COVID-19 mobile testing

RELATED: 169 people tested at mobile COVID-19 testing site at Brazos Expo

RELATED: US passes 1.2 million COVID-19 cases, 70,000 deaths