Robertson County second coronavirus mobile testing site

You must be registered to be administered a test, and registration opens Wednesday May 20 at 8 am.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County is offering another mobile testing site for COVID-19 on Thursday May 21 at Hearne High School from 8 am to 5pm.

You must be registered to be administered a test, and registration opens Wednesday May 20 at 8 am.

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Muscle pain

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Fatigue

Headaches

Nasal congestion