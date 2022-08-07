Senate Majority Leader Schumer tests positive for COVID-19

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement. Schumer was in Buffalo on Friday.

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tested positive for COVID-19 and reports experiencing very mild symptoms, his spokesman said Sunday night.

Schumer, 71, is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, spokesman Justin Goodman said in a statement.

Schumer was in Buffalo on Friday to announce that he is applying for a $25 million federal grant to transform part of Main Street.

The New York Democrat will follow federal health guidelines and quarantine this week while working remotely, Goodman said.