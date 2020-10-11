Texas A&M officials want Aggies tested after campus COVID-19 cases rise

A&M officials recommended students living on campus get a COVID-19 test and visitors are discouraged from coming to dorms.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M officials want the Aggie community to get tested after new coronavirus clusters have popped-up on campus. Last week's campus COVID testing rate increased to 8.1 percent, up from 4.8 percent the previous week.

According to A&M, as of Saturday, November 7, 367 new known positive cases were reported among the 4,551 who were tested.

Contact tracers said they linked many of the cases to off-campus parties and say there is not evidence transmission happened in classrooms or on-campus events.

A&M officials recommended students living on campus get a COVID-19 test and visitors are discouraged from coming to dorms.

Starting Wednesday, November 11, gatherings of 10 or more people must be approved by the appropriate dean, vice president or provost.

Free testing is available on campus and in Bryan. On campus, no appointment is necessary at the Maroon kiosks near the Aggie Express Commons, Mays Business School and Memorial Student Center. Testing is available by appointment in parking Lot 27 near the A.P. Beutel Health Center: 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 2-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Off-campus testing is available at the Brazos Center Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A&M health officials said anyone who thinks they have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 should stay home and not go to campus or class.