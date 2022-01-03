Texas A&M faculty and staff to work remotely during first week of semester

University officials said due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state of Texas and in Brazos County, staff and faculty are being asked to work remotely.

The announcement was made Sunday. University officials said having people work remotely will help reduce exposure to students, faculty and staff, especially as people return to work after the holiday break. The remote work will continue until January 7 at this time, but the university will continue to monitor the situation and make future determinations as more information is gathered.

Those whose personnel duties are essential to being on campus are still reporting to work as scheduled, university officials said. However, if personnel are unsure if they should return to work this week, they should talk with their immediate supervisors.

If students are enrolled in mini-mester classes, they should contact their instructor about what arrangements can be made.