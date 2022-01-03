Texas A&M faculty and staff to work remotely during first week of semester

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Faculty and staff at Texas A&M are being asked to work remotely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and in Brazos County.
The announcement was made Sunday. University officials said having people work remotely will help reduce exposure to students, faculty and staff, especially as people return to work after the holiday break. The remote work will continue until January 7 at this time, but the university will continue to monitor the situation and make future determinations as more information is gathered.
Those whose personnel duties are essential to being on campus are still reporting to work as scheduled, university officials said. However, if personnel are unsure if they should return to work this week, they should talk with their immediate supervisors.
If students are enrolled in mini-mester classes, they should contact their instructor about what arrangements can be made.
The university has a number of tips on COVID-19. They are encouraging students, staff and faculty to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to get the booster shot. They are also requesting people get tested for the virus before returning to campus. You can get all of their information by clicking here.