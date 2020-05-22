Texas unemployment rate hits record high at 12.8%

In the Austin area, the unemployment rate increased from 3.8% in March to 12.2% in April.

AUSTIN, Texas — The unemployment rate in Texas for the month of April hit 12.8% – Texas' worst monthly tally on record.

According to numbers released on Friday, May 22, in the Labor Department’s monthly report, the state's economy lost more than 1.2 million nonfarm positions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas' unemployment rate is just below the national average, which currently sits at 14.7%. According to the Associated Press, nearly 39 million people have filed for unemployment in the United States since the virus hit the nation.

In the Austin area, the unemployment rate increased from 3.8% in March to 12.2% in April. This represented more than 138,000 residents in Austin and Round Rock who sought unemployment benefits.

The rate in Texas jumped significantly from the month of March, which had a rate of 5.1%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In February, the jobless rate was 3.5% in the Lone Star State. The state's worst-ever monthly unemployment rate was reportedly back in November 1986 at 9.2% when Texas underwent an oil bust.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a measurable effect on the Texas economy” said Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel. “While we will continue to provide assistance to those seeking unemployment benefits, many employers are hiring and TWC is working to provide resources to job seekers as well as employers as the state opens up.”

