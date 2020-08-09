Statewide COVID-19 disaster declaration extended by Gov. Greg Abbott

The declaration was originally issued on March 13 and covers all Texas counties. It was put in place to provide the state with a variety of resources to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus .

"Renewing this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that we have the resources and strategies in place to help communities across Texas respond to COVID-19," Abbott said in a release issued Monday. "I urge Texans to take precautionary steps to protect their health by wearing a mask, social distancing, and sanitizing their hands. Working together, we will slow the spread and keep our communities safe.”