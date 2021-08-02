Texas working with FEMA to create vaccination 'Super Sites' says Governor Abbott

BRYAN, Texas — Governor Abbott said he wants to see Texas vaccinating 5,000 - 6,000 people a day for the coronavirus and that the state is working on a plan to make it happen.
Abbott tweeted Monday that Texas is working with FEMA to create COVID-19 vaccination 'Super Sites.' These sites would be tasked with vaccinating thousands of people every day. But with the COVID-19 vaccine in short supply, would this even be possible?
At the Brazos County COVID-19 Vaccination Hub, the 5,000 doses organizers were hoping for every week turned out to be just 3,000 the second week of distribution. People who already had appointments to get vaccinated had to reschedule, according to the county.
Over in Washington County, the COVID-19 subHUB was given 3,000 doses of the vaccine the week of February 1. With people registered to get the vaccine in both counties, and most of those registered being in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, experts said it's likely the general population won't begin to get vaccinated by late spring to early summer. It could be longer if the vaccine becomes in short supply.
Abbott tweeted he would like the 'Super Sites' to do 5,000 - 6,000 additional vaccinations per day, seven days a week for eight weeks. He said two sites would open first, most likely in Dallas and Houston, then possibly add more in. The governor's announcement comes just after President Biden accepted the NFL's offer to use the league's stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites.