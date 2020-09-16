Watch live: Most businesses in Greater Houston area can expand to 75% capacity; bars not included

Governor Greg Abbott said most of Texas -- including the entire Houston area -- is ready for the next phase of reopening. Bars will remain closed.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new reopening plan for all but three regions of the state.

Businesses in the Greater Houston area and 18 other regions can expand to 75% beginning Monday, Sept. 21. That includes restaurants, retail stores and gyms.

Bars are not included.

Abbott said the state will rely most heavily on the number of hospitalizations before reopening that region. Before reopening, the percentage of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 must fall below 15% for seven consecutive days.

"We must continue the safe practices that slowed the spread this summer," Abbott said.

Locally, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said she wants to see the county's positivity rate continue to come down and that she could lower the county's COVID-19 threat level to orange in a matter of days if the trends continue.

She says coronavirus hospitalizations and ICU rates have dropped enough, but counts still need to dip a little further.