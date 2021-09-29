The Brazos County Health District discusses what classifies as a COVID-19 death

We have lost 320 Brazos County residents due to COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in the Brazos Valley,

we look into what exactly classifies as a coronavirus death.

"A person's death certificate will list COVID-19 if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 and COVID-19 can be attributed to their death in some direct way," said Mary Parrish of the Brazos County Health District.

According to the Brazos County Health District, if you have COVID and pass away, your death will be ruled as a COVID death even if you have underlying conditions because it is linked to the coronavirus.

"If a person is undergoing chemotherapy which we know has a major effect on the immune system and the person gets COVID, then yes, that will be counted as a COVID death," Parrish said.

9.29.21 Update

9.29.21 Update



9.29.21 Actualización

9.29.21 Actualización

Para obtener más información, visite https://t.co/kNlFOBhWt8

If you have underlying lung issues such as COPD in conjunction with the coronavirus, you may be admitted to the hospital. If you pass away, your death will be classified as a COVID-19 death because the virus enhanced your lung problems.

"However, say if a person is COVID positive and they're going to the pharmacy to get medicine or whatever and they get hit by a truck and die, that's not a COVID death," said Parrish.

Today, there have been 320 deaths in Brazos County; officials say the best way to stay out of the hospital is the extra antibodies given in the vaccine and following CDC guidelines.

"Vaccination is our best tool in the fight against COVID; of course, wearing your mask, washing your hands and social distancing are also very important tools," said Parrish.